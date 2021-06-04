8 people flee Luther Street house fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators were trying to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a two-story house and forced eight people to escape early Thursday.

Crews arrived at 1916 Luther St. at 1:20 a.m. and found smoke coming from the attic of the home, officials said.

Five adults and three children fled the fire unharmed before firefighters arrived. The blaze was under control in 25 minutes, the fire department said.

Cyclist hit crossing rainy rural road

A 16-year-old bicyclist was injured and required hospital treatment after a crash in which rainy weather and “poorly functioning windshield wipers” were cited by a young driver.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Department on Thursday said deputies were called to Indiana 127 near County Road 300 North in rural Pleasant Township.

Initial investigation determined 18-year-old Emma Leggett of Orland was traveling north on Indiana 127 in a black 2015 Nissan Rogue early Wednesday afternoon. Leggett indicated she failed to see the flashing red lights at the pedestrian crossing or the bicyclist, a news release said. When she saw the bicyclist and tried to stop, she was unable to avoid striking Savannah Bailey of Angola. Bailey was knocked to the ground and treated at Cameron Hospital after complaining of neck pain.

Leggett, who was wearing a seatbelt, was cited for disobeying a flashing red signal, Thursday's news release said.