Soccer coach charged

A DeKalb High School soccer coach is charged with one count of child seduction after allegedly having sex with one of his players.

The sexual relationship between Landon D. Cochran, 26, of Auburn and a female student who was 16 and 17 years old at the time, was discovered after she told a friend she was "sleeping with Landon," according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Brady N. Thomas of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives estimated the relationship began at the end of September 2019 and continued through December 2020.

Cochran was the girl's high school soccer coach for two years during her junior and senior years. In September 2019, Cochran contacted her through Instagram and asked her to pick him up in downtown Auburn and give him a ride to his home there. They eventually exchanged phone numbers and started texting each other, court documents said.

In March or April of last year, the relationship turned physical and they started to have sex in her car, she told the detective. The girl estimated they had sex about 20 times.

