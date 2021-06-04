Affidavit tells of victims' last hours

She was found kneeling beside her bed, her three young children face down on the same bed.

Their throats had been cut, a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday in Allen Superior Court said.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man and woman worried about the family who lived in a home at Gay and McKee streets went to check on them. As officers approached the home, the couple yelled, “He killed them. They're dead,” court records said.

Several hours later, Fort Wayne police homicide detectives and Indiana state troopers arrested Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, of the 2600 block of Curdes Avenue. He was charged with four counts of murder and was being held at the Allen County Jail.

Police believe Hancz-Barron, described as victim Sarah Zent's boyfriend, killed the family between 4:22 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday and left in a Ford F-150 pickup truck he stole from a neighbor before 6:15 a.m. Video surveillance from nearby Whitney M. Young Early Childhood Center shows upstairs lights on at this time and Hancz-Barron leaving in the truck. No other activity was recorded, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police homicide detective Brian Martin.

Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger identified the victims Thursday as Zent, 26, and her three children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2. Sarah Zent was strangled and stabbed multiple times. The three children were all stabbed multiple times, Brandenberger said.

About 15 minutes after Hancz-Barron drove off, he appeared at his estranged mother's home asking for duct tape and money. “He was talking and acting crazy, telling her that he had been shot in the stomach,” Martin wrote, a claim that was not substantiated several hours later during a police interview.

Wearing black jeans and a dark hooded shirt, Hancz-Barron then quickly visited his stepmother's home as seen in other surveillance footage before he left for Lafayette, court documents said.

According to an article published Thursday in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Hancz-Barron was arrested about 5 p.m. by Fort Wayne homicide detectives and Geoff Norton, a detective with the city's Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, at the Romney Meadows apartment complex on Lafayette's southwest side.

Hancz-Barron was found to be carrying a knife with what appeared to be a red stain on the blade, court documents said.

Before police found him in Lafayette, Hancz-Barron called his stepmother asking her to send money through CashApp. The call was recorded through the 911 Dispatch Center, court documents said.

Hancz-Barron told his stepmother he needed to call a lawyer. He said he would have to tell police who “did this” and that police hadn't connected everything yet.

When his stepmother asked if he was referring to the four killings that morning and the stolen truck, he replied he had permission to use the truck. The neighbor told police permission had never been given, but that Sarah Zent had a set of keys to the truck and was allowed to use it whenever she needed.

Hancz-Barron further told his stepmom to look at Facebook to determine what he'd done and that he was willing to take the fall for the person who did it, but he needed $100,000 to pay a lawyer in Chicago. He claimed he knew who killed the family and that “he must have been followed to the house.” He said he saw Sarah Zent was injured but did not see the children.

In police custody, Hancz-Barron asked Norton if he would have to serve time for this case before the jail time he had on another case for robbery in Starke County where he had a probation violation. He had pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to home detention, but a warrant charging him with escape was filed in April

During the interview, Martin pointed out several cuts and scratches Hancz-Barron had on his neck and jaw, consistent with scratches from finger nails. Hancz-Barron was “vague” about the lacerations to his wrist which appeared to be from a sharp object, court documents said.

Hancz-Barron said the scratches on his neck came from “police standing on his neck.” Besides a knife with red stains on it, police found Sarah Zent's Visa card in his billfold.

With the four deaths, Allen County has 21 homicides this year – the last 12 since April 20.

