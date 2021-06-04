Arizona man receives critical injuries in Toll Road accident

A multiple-vehicle crash Friday on the Indiana Toll Road left an Arizona truck driver with severed legs and a severe head injury.

Around 5 p.m., Indiana State troopers responded to a crash and found three commercial vehicles with heavy damage and debris strewn across the westbound lanes near the 118 mile marker, west of Howe, according to an Indiana State Police release.

Michael S. Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona, was flown by Parkview Samaritan helicopter for critical care after his legs were severed and he suffered a severe head injury. Troopers applied tourniquets to Lohman’s legs while waiting for medical personnel to arrive.

Lohman was not wearing a seat belt, but a passenger, his 12-year-old son, was restrained. The son suffered minor injuries, the release said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Lohman was driving a 2018 Kent semi-tractor trailer and failed to stop for backed up traffic when he crashed into the rear of a 2021 Penske truck. A 2013 Volvo semi-tractor trailer was also struck. The Penske truck driver was treated for a minor neck injury; the Volvo truck driver was unharmed.

The release said road construction caused the backup in the westbound lanes at the time of the crash.

