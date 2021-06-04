Resignation, suspensions of officers OK'd

The Fort Wayne Board of Public Safety approved suspensions of two Fort Wayne police officers and an officer resignation during its monthly meeting Thursday.

Officer Curt Crouch resigned from the Fort Wayne Police Department after 14 years.

Officer Mark Wentz received separate one-day and three-day suspensions for incidents of investigative negligence and submission of reports.

Officer Dustin Falk was suspended one day for violation of emergency runs/pursuits policy.

No details were released on the suspensions. During the meeting, Police Chief Steve Reed told the board Crouch was moving on to other opportunities.

The three safety board members – former fire Chief Tim Davie, former police Chief Rusty York and Frank Casagrande – were present for the meeting.

jduffy@jg.net