Ex-officer receives 2 years for soliciting

A former Fort Wayne police officer will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to child solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Andrew Beck, 48, was arrested after he was found to be exchanging sexually explicit photos and conversations with a 16-year-old Wayne High School student in April 2019. Police found several photos of Beck on his Snapchat account, and he was naked in one of them, according to court documents. The victim told police the two had talked about meeting outside of school but never did.

Beck was charged with felony child solicitation, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges in April, but the dissemination charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement during a sentencing hearing Friday.

The defense asked for a suspended sentence of home detention, and Allen County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tesa Helge asked for a sentence of five years with three of those years being spent in prison on the child solicitation charge.

The sentencing hearing began with defense attorney Robert Gevers submitting a letter of support to Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, who took a couple of minutes to read the letter. It was one of numerous letters submitted to the court in support of Beck, a Fort Wayne police officer for 13 years before resigning in May and a military veteran.

Gevers called Beck “somewhat of an anomaly” and talked about his life before the incidents, which includes a history of serving the community and no criminal history. Avoiding jail time would allow Beck to continue working on therapy, which he started without an order, and to work on his marriage and family.

Helge said a suspended sentence would take away from the “really serious charges.” She pointed out that Beck had enough training as an officer to know when he passed the line of appropriate behavior, such as when the two connected on Snapchat – an app that automatically deletes content after a set amount of time.

“He ruined her trust in authority and set a bad example for students,” Helge said, calling the crime “an egregious violation of trust.”

Beck addressed the court, saying he accepts all responsibility for his actions, and said he wants the victim to know it was not “her fault in any way.” He also recognized that he wasn't thinking of his fellow officers or family when he betrayed them.

Gull sentenced Beck to four years on the child solicitation charge with two years executed and two years suspended. On the child pornography possession charge, he was sentenced to one year in prison. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

Beck was handcuffed in the courtroom after the hearing and taken into custody.

