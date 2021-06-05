Lives, years lost to drugs

Andrea Schroeder shares her story with anyone willing to listen. Her daughter, Miriah Herport, died at 27 of a heroin overdose in October 2016.

Herport's three daughters said their distraught goodbyes as they lay across her body at a hospital where she was on life support for a week.

“Miriah was not a moral failure,” Schroeder told the crowd at a rally Friday at the Allen County Courthouse sponsored by the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs, or APALD. “None of our children are moral failures. This has to stop.”

The event was organized by Theresa Juillerat, a core member of a local group called Justice, Accountability & Victims Advocacy and a grieving mother who lost her son, Chris Juillerat, to a fentanyl overdose last year.

“Losing my son tragically to fentanyl has been my new passion. The worst thing you can do is think this will never happen to your family,” Juillerat said.

Photo posters of 23 victims, mostly young people, marked the green. It was only a portion of those who died from drug overdoses in Allen County recently. According to statistics provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department, there have been 27 overdose deaths this year, with 60 cases pending toxicology results, and 431 nonfatal overdoses. Last year, 145 people died from drug overdoses and 1,243 survived nonfatal overdoses, a record high since 2016.

Nate Moellering and Tommy Streeter with Fort Wayne Recovery and Bare Knuckle Recovery were living testaments to the power of hope. Both have survived multiple drug overdoses and years of rehab and now are on their way to a better life, they said.

Kevin Steury, father of Lucas Steury, who just graduated from a recovery stint at Avenues, a residential treatment center in Fort Wayne, said he was proud of his 29-year-old son for entering rehab on his own for alcohol dependency.

“They've got to be willing to do it,” Kevin Steury said, and family and friends have to be there to support the individual when he reenters society.

Lucas Steury said he was drinking his life away when he entered the Avenues program on his own and spent 66 days in recovery. Because of his addiction, he went through jobs and several relationships, he said.

“It's my first day out of the recovery community,” Lucas Steury said. The struggle is easier inside a treatment center where there's constant support. Visiting a drugstore and walking past the liquor bottles was a triumph.

Both Lucas Steury and Tyrece Franklin, in recovery at Avenues, lost another friend who was barely out of recovery when he died from an overdose. He had no support, they said.

Franklin said his drug habit has deprived him of seeing his daughter for four years and was the reason he was kicked out of the military. A self-described party animal at Indiana University in Bloomington, he believes his addiction began when he snorted a line of cocaine that turned out to be meth.

Franklin hopes this time through Avenues, he will resume his life after treatment.

APALD, a national organization, calls itself a grassroots movement that strives for awareness and legislative change. For more information, go to www.apald.net.

“Illicit drugs are pouring into America at a rate of 300-plus lives lost a day. A whole generation is being wiped out by illicit lethal drugs flowing through unmonitored borders, U.S. mail, social media and the internet,” the website said.

