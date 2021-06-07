Man found shot in car on Hoagland

A man was shot Saturday night and is in life-threatening condition at a hospital, Fort Wayne police said Sunday.

Just before 10 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of Hoagland Avenue on a report of a shooting, city police said in a statement.

While officers were on the way, more calls came in reporting multiple shots fired, the statement said.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound or wounds, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Police said investigators believe someone fired shots from the alley east of Hoagland Avenue, then ran down the alley after shooting the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.