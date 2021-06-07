Teenager's body found in St. Marys near Foster Park

A missing teenager's body was recovered by searchers in the St. Marys River in the Foster Park area Sunday morning.

First responders were dispatched at 7:18 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Old Mill Road on reports of a possible drowning, according to news releases from the Department of Natural Resources and the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Witnesses said the teenager was wading in the water before being swept downstream and going underwater.

Fire department divers assisted in the search until nightfall and resumed Sunday morning. The body was found at 10:08 a.m., just downstream from where the person was reported missing.

The teen was located by conservation officers using sonar and recovered by FWFD divers. A cause of death and identification of the victim are pending autopsy results, which will be released by the Allen County coroner, according to news releases.