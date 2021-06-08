Drowning victim in St. Marys River ID'd

The teenager whose body was found in the St. Marys River on Sunday morning has been identified.

Than Htway, 17, of Fort Wayne, died accidentally from asphyxia because of drowning, the Allen County coroner's office said in a statement after an autopsy.

First responders were dispatched about 7:20p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Old Mill Road on reports of a possible drowning, according to news releases from the Department of Natural Resources and the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Witnesses said the teenager was wading in the water before being swept downstream and going underwater.

Fire department divers assisted in the search until nightfall and resumed Sunday morning. The body was found shortly after 10 a.m., just downstream from where the person was reported missing.

dfilchak@jg.net