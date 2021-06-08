Man jumps off balcony after police standoff

A call Monday morning about a burglary at an apartment in the 2000 block of Woodhaven Drive led to a barricaded man, Fort Wayne police said.

Officers were called to Winchester Woods Apartments about 7:50 a.m., where they found a man armed with a knife on a second-floor balcony. The man refused to speak with officers or let them inside the apartment, police said.

The Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams, along with the Air Support Unit, were called to negotiate with the man, police said. Shortly after, they said, the man jumped off the balcony and surrendered to police.

It was unclear Monday whether the man will be facing any charges.

Stabbing injures man

A man remained in life-threatening condition Monday after being stabbed in the back by his girlfriend's juvenile son, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said in a Monday news release officers were called to the 2400 block of Ormsby Street, just before 10 p.m. Sunday, when the victim called 911, saying he had been stabbed.

Investigators believe the victim was in a physical argument with his girlfriend when the boy stabbed him in the back. The victim was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition, where he was later downgraded to life-threatening condition, police said.

Police and the county prosecutor's office are investigating.

2 hurt in off-road crash

Two girls were injured in an off-road-vehicle crash in the 17000 block of Coldwater Road, Indiana conservation officers said Monday.

Investigators said the girls on Sunday afternoon were riding a side-by-side ORV on private property when the operator lost control, causing it to roll. Neither girl was wearing a helmet, safety gear or any type of seat belt or safety harness, conservation officers said.

Both girls were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The extent of the girls' injuries was not released.