Murder trial starts today for 2 slayings

Opening arguments are expected today in a murder trial for one of three men charged in the deaths of two people in February 2020.

Another victim was shot in the neck and head but survived.

Jamesley Paul, 24, faces two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in a deadly crime when Mon Ong, 21, and Brooke Wendel, 23, were shot and killed at 2405 Barnhart Ave. about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 26.

A third victim, Meng Kem, 27, shot in the neck and head, survived and was able to speak to detectives.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull presides over the trial expected to wrap up Thursday.

Paul was one of three who allegedly arrived at the home to rob Kem of an estimated $1,500, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kyaw Htet Hlang, 23, of the 2000 block of North Clinton Street, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty in September to two counts of felony murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Kerwins Louis, 20, of the 2300 block of Hazelwood Avenue, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm to commit a crime. His four-day trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 14.

Deputy prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge will represent the state in this week's trial.

jduffy@jg.net