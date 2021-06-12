Charges of OWI filed in '20 crash

A New Haven man was charged Friday in a crash last year that injured a scooter rider.

Ryan Michael Fuelling, 24, was driving a 1999 Chevy pickup truck July 24 when he crossed the centerline of Hoffman Road, west of Wilson Road. He struck a scooter, sending the vehicle and its rider into the air, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Fuelling was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and misdemeanor criminal mischief for the accident.

The victim, who was trying to exit his own driveway, survived with a broken leg and hip, a lacerated spleen, a lung bruise, third-degree burns to his left lower leg that required a skin graft and serious injuries to his knees, according to the affidavit.

When Fuelling emerged from his truck, he was stumbling as if he were inebriated and told Allen County Sheriff's Deputy Evan Gregory that his rear brakes didn't work, court records said. To stop, Fuelling had to shift into third gear to slow down and then into neutral, documents said.

Fuelling had just left the Hi Ho Bar, he said, and was on his way to drag race with a friend. In the back of his truck, there was a red, blue, yellow and silver metallic marijuana smoking pipe that contained burnt material in the ashtray, four Jim Beam Peach single-shot drinks, more than 10 empty Natural Ice beers and 12 Busch Light beers on ice in a cooler in the truck bed, court documents said.

At 11 p.m., a blood test was administered at Allen County Lockup. Fuelling's blood alcohol level was 0.162%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

A chemical test conducted by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology determined that Fuelling had THC in his system, court documents said. THC is the hallucinogenic element in marijuana.

Although court documents indicated that Fuelling speeding, his speed was not included in the documents, nor was the age of the victim.

A warrant was issued for Fuelling's arrest.

jduffy@jg.net