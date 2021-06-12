Collision at Jefferson, Engle kills woman

A Fort Wayne woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the city's southwest side early Friday.

The Allen County coroner's office identified the woman as Lisa Marie Ellert, 62. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

Fort Wayne police were called just after midnight to West Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road.

Investigators believe Ellert's vehicle was hit by a motorist who likely sped through a red light at the intersection.

Police said Ellert was traveling south on Engle when a man driving west on Jefferson struck her vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, the coroner's office said.

Ellert died from multiple blunt force injuries. She is the 16th person to die in a vehicle crash in Allen County this year.