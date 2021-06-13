Collision at State, Reed kills man, injures 5

One man died Saturday morning in a crash involving two SUVs.

Five other victims, including three children, were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. Witnesses said an SUV traveling north on Reed Road failed to stop at a blinking light and plowed into an SUV heading west on East State Boulevard, police reported.

The impact caused the SUV traveling west on East State to flip over several times before landing on its top on a nearby lawn, police said.

When officers arrived, they found victims pinned inside the SUVs. Emergency crews eventually freed the occupants.

Initially, officers believed all the victims to be in life-threatening condition, but their conditions were reevaluated at a hospital.

Kathy LeBlanc, who lives behind the home where the SUV with five occupants landed, heard the impact and rushed to help. She and another woman at the scene comforted a little boy, about 4 years old, who was removed from the wreckage.

A girl, about 2 years old, also was rescued from the car, LeBlanc said. She saw the woman, who appeared to be in shock, be placed on a backboard and loaded into an ambulance.

Rescuers attempted to remove the man from the SUV that was struck, but LeBlanc believes he died before medical help could reach him.

The driver of the SUV heading north on Reed Road appeared to be a young man in his 20s, LeBlanc said, and was talking as first responders placed him in the ambulance.

“It shook me up pretty bad,” LeBlanc said. “It was very upsetting. It wasn't something I expected to see on a Saturday morning.”

Police placed yellow caution tape at the scene and closed the intersection during the investigation, the release said.

The man who died will be identified by the Allen County coroner.

The investigation continues with the Fort Wayne Police Department's Fatal Accident Team with the help of drones from the Air Support Unit, and the Allen County prosecutor's office, the release said. Police said initial indications show speed was a factor.

