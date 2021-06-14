Man drowns at Indian Springs

A 30-year-old man drowned Sunday at a DeKalb County campground, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials said in a news release.

The man began struggling while swimming in a private lake at Indian Springs Campground about 1:30 p.m. and didn't resurface after going underwater, the release said.

The Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team recovered his body shortly after 3 p.m., the release said. The man's identity was withheld pending family notification.

State conservation officers, who are investigating the incident, encouraged Hoosiers to wear a personal flotation device when in or near water. The news release didn't indicate whether one had been worn in this instance.

Father, son killed in semi collision

A crash in Kosciusko County early Sunday killed a Goshen man and his 10-year-old son, the county sheriff's department said.

Deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 875 West just after 2 a.m. on the report of a crash, a statement from the department said.

Investigators believe Marlin Fuentes Sr., 32, was driving south on County Road 875 West when he failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. 30, the statement said. A semi being driven west on U.S. 30 by Paul Banks, 44, of Bridgman, Michigan, collided with Fuentes' driver's-side door, police said.

Fuentes and his passenger, Marlin Fuentes Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene. Banks was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officer shoots man on south side

A Fort Wayne police officer wounded an armed man when responding to an “intense gun battle” on the city's southeast side early Sunday, police said in a news release.

The man, who was considered a suspect, suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

The confrontation happened about 12:30 a.m. in the area of South Hanna Street and East Maple Grove Avenue. Police were responding to a report of shots fired, the release said.

Officers reported they could hear gunfire between various groups upon arrival. A man armed with a gun confronted an officer, who shot the man “to preserve his life and that of the surrounding public,” police said.

The officer rendered aid to the injured man, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, the release said, and detectives planned to interview him. Preliminary charges were pending.

The shooting is under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. Indiana State Police also will conduct a separate investigation as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings, the release said.

ATV crash leaves 3 hurt in Ohio

Ohio State Highway Patrol reiterated the importance of wearing restraints in all-terrain vehicles after a Sunday crash in Van Wert County seriously injured two men and critically injured a third.

The collision happened about noon at Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road. A westbound ATV driven by Gordon E. Keith, 46, pulled into the path of a southbound car driven by Karen Feasby, 77, police said.

Van Wert resident Caleb J. Radulewicz, 29, was ejected from the ATV's front passenger seat, police said. He suffered critical injuries and was flown to Lutheran Hospital.

Keith, of southern Indiana, suffered serious injuries, as did his backseat passenger, Kory W. Kline, 20, of Rockford, Ohio. They were taken to Van Wert Health, police said.

Restraints were available in the ATV, police said, but the occupants weren't using the safety feature.

Feasby and her passengers – Jimmie G. Feasby, 77, and Lois I. Feasby, 96 – were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. All are from Convoy, Ohio.