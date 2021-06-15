30-year-old ID'd as victim in drowning

The drowning victim from a DeKalb County campground accident has been identified.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the victim is 30-year-old Ahmad Sediq Safi of Fort Wayne.

Safi began struggling while swimming at Indian Springs Campground about 1:30 p.m. Sunday and didn't resurface after going underwater, a release from the DNR said.

The Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team recovered his body shortly after 3 p.m.

State conservation officers, who are investigating the accident, encouraged Hoosiers to wear a personal flotation device when in or near water. The news release didn't indicate whether one had been worn in this instance.

