    Tuesday, June 15, 2021 1:00 am

    30-year-old ID'd as victim in drowning

    DEVAN FILCHAK | The Journal Gazette

    The drowning victim from a DeKalb County campground accident has been identified. 

    Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the victim is 30-year-old Ahmad Sediq Safi of Fort Wayne.

    Safi began struggling while swimming at Indian Springs Campground about 1:30 p.m. Sunday and didn't resurface after going underwater, a release from the DNR said.

    The Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team recovered his body shortly after 3 p.m.

    State conservation officers, who are investigating the accident, encouraged Hoosiers to wear a personal flotation device when in or near water. The news release didn't indicate whether one had been worn in this instance.

    dfilchak@jg.net

