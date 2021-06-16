4 escape house fire on Hoagland Avenue

Four people got out of a burning home on Fort Wayne's south side before firefighters arrived Wednesday night.

City firefighters were called to 3408 Hoaglane Ave., just east of Fairfield Avenue, at 6:54 p.m.

Crews saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor. The fire was found in a second-floor bedroom and extended into the attic, the department said.

Four people evacuated before the fire department arrived. The blaze caused moderate fire, smoke and water damage, the department said.

The cause is under investigation.