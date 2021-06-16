Wednesday, June 16, 2021 1:00 am
Shooting sends man to hospital
Journal Gazette
A man was recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered early Tuesday in the 400 block of Eckart Street, police said.
Fort Wayne police said they were called to the area just before 1:45 a.m. and found the victim whose injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital.
Officers were told a suspect in the shooting fled into a nearby home, but emergency services and crisis response teams did not find the individual after firing chemical agents and entering the home, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story