Shooting sends man to hospital

A man was recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered early Tuesday in the 400 block of Eckart Street, police said.

Fort Wayne police said they were called to the area just before 1:45 a.m. and found the victim whose injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital.

Officers were told a suspect in the shooting fled into a nearby home, but emergency services and crisis response teams did not find the individual after firing chemical agents and entering the home, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.