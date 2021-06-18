1 dead, 3 injured in crash on S. Calhoun

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the 4500 block of South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne police said.

The head-on crash occurred around 10:15 a.m., police said, when a vehicle going north on South Calhoun crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and collided with a vehicle going south.

An adult woman in one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said. Three adults were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Calhoun Street was closed between McKinnie Avenue and Sherwood Terrace during an investigation of the crash.

The name of the woman who died, as well as the cause and manner of her death, will be released by the Allen County coroner’s office, police said.