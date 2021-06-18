1 escapes house fire unharmed

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a one-story house and forced one person to escape uninjured Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at 6116 Salge Drive, by St. Joe Center and Maplecrest roads, and found the rear wall and roof of the house on fire about 10:35 p.m.

An adult occupant at the home was already outside when firefighters reached him, and a cat had to be saved from the blaze, officials said.

The fire was under control in 12 minutes.