Dark-clad unarmed bandit hits bank

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in a southwest-side bank robbery Thursday.

Police said they are looking for Bart Brandon Ely, 49. Ely is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

At 11 a.m., a man wearing dark clothing entered the Old National Bank, 6430 W. Jefferson Blvd., and passed a note to a teller demanding cash, police said.

The man was not armed and walked away in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Anyone with information about Ely is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.