2 crash deaths this week in city ruled accidental

A boy was stillborn after his mother was in a vehicle crash, one of two crash deaths ruled accidental by the Allen County coroner's office Friday.

Montgomery Joseph Simmons' mother, of Fort Wayne, was involved in a crash Monday at the intersection of North Clinton Street and Auburn Road, the coroner's office said in a statement. She was traveling south on North Clinton when another vehicle turned left in front of her, resulting in the crash, the statement said.

Montgomery died because of placental abruption from a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said. His death is the 18th in the county in motor vehicle crashes so far this year.

In another crash Thursday morning, a passenger in a vehicle died at the scene of a head-on collision in the 4500 block of South Clinton Street, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Dawn D. Slayton, 61, of Fort Wayne, was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle traveling south in the 4500 block of South Clinton, the statement said. It said a northbound vehicle drove left of center, resulting in a collision.

Slayton died from multiple blunt force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said. Her death is the 19th from motor vehicle crashes in the county during 2021.

Both crashes remain under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.