Charges filed in bat attack that badly hurt man

Claiming he was tired of his girlfriend's stepdad being verbally abusive and spitting in the face of his wife and stepdaughter, a 24-year-old man took an aluminum baseball bat and came down hard on the crown of his victim's head.

Samuel Christian McCormick, 24, of the 700 block of Leesburg Road, was charged Friday with aggravated battery when knowingly inflicting an injury that creates a substantial risk of death.

The victim, Jason M. Turner, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries at 9:20 p.m. June 1. He remains hospitalized for a skull fracture with a brain bleed, a large cut on the top of his head, frequent nausea, dizziness, hearing loss and the loss of most of the use of his left leg, court documents said. More than 40 staples were needed to close his head wound.

Turner was struck as he sat on a lawn chair on the roof of the apartment he shared with his wife. Turner's stepdaughter and McCormick lived in the apartment next door with the same roof access, documents said.

The two women both heard the baseball bat hit Turner's head and described it as “an aluminum bat hitting a softball” and a “hollow metal thump,” records said.

They both scrambled to the roof to find Turner sitting in the chair and covered with blood. Turner's wife also said she saw McCormick leaving the roof area with the baseball bat, court documents said.

McCormick said he “saw red” after listening to the verbal abuse and put the baseball bat down the back of his pants to hide it.

He said he struck Turner on the back of his head on the right side after Turner got out of the chair and advanced toward him.

However, court documents revealed the injury showed the point of impact directly down on the crown of Turner's head, more consistent with Turner sitting rather than standing, documents said.

McCormick was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

McCormick has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

