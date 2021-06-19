Fire ruins trucks at Mad Anthony; arson investigated

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating recent fires in a neighborhood near Broadway and Taylor Street just south of downtown that it says could be a result of arson.

The latest occurred early Friday in the parking lot at Mad Anthony Brewing Co. at Broadway and Taylor, where two of the brewery's delivery trucks were found on fire at 3:15 a.m., according to information on the department's activity log and Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor.

“One of the trucks was fully involved in fire which then spread to a second delivery truck,” O'Connor said. The delivery trucks are a total loss, he added.

Several other fires were extinguished and investigated in the area this week, including at a detached garage on Maple Street at 3:51 a.m. Thursday and two fire responses on Scott Avenue at 4 and 5 a.m.

On Wednesday, the fire department responded to a car fire at 9 p.m. on East Masterson Street.

“All the fires are under investigation, and no link has been determined at this point,” O'Connor said.

