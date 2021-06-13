The chart lists crimes through June 14 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 11

6/9/21 9:30 p.m. Burglary 3100 Wells St.

6/10/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 2100 Edgehill Ave.

6/10/21 3 p.m. Burglary 600 Riverside Ave.

Sector 13

6/14/21 6 a.m. Burglary 1100 Normandale Drive

Sector 14

6/11/21 3:29 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 River Run Trail

6/12/21 10 a.m. Burglary 7000 N. Clinton St.

Sector 15

6/10/21 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6100 N. Clinton St.

6/12/21 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 Coldwater Road

Sector 16

6/11/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Le Steele Blvd.

6/11/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 Liberty Creek Run

6/12/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 W. Washington

Center Road

Sector 17

6/8/21 noon Burglary 1300 Mayfield Road

Sector 18

6/11/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 E. Dupont Road

Sector 23

6/8/21 4:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 E. State Blvd.

Sector 31

6/10/21 5:45 p.m. Burglary 1000 Rockhill St.

6/13/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W. Wayne St.

6/13/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 W. Wayne St.

Sector 32

6/11/21 6:31 a.m. Robbery 800 Poplar St.

Sector 34

6/10/21 10 p.m. Burglary 6200 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 35

6/8/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Candlelite Court

6/8/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Candlelite Court

6/9/21 1:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 Candlelite Court

6/10/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Webster St.

6/10/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4300 Tacoma Ave.

Sector 37

6/8/21 4:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 St. Louis Ave.

Sector 41

6/9/21 3:30 p.m. Burglary 900 E. Washington Blvd. 41

6/11/21 9 p.m. Burglary 1100 Hugh St.

Sector 43

6/8/21 10:31 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Raymond St.

Sector 44

6/8/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Weisser Park Ave.

Sector 45

6/8/21 5 a.m. Burglary 4000 Avondale Drive