Man thrown from car in crash dies in hospital

A man ejected from his car during a crash on Paulding Road died at a hospital Saturday.

Police were called at 5:26 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Paulding Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release from Jeremy Webb, a Fort Wayne Police public information officer.

Emergency crews found people in the area helping a man who had been ejected from his car. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life- threatening, according to the release.

Preliminary reports say a car was traveling east on Paulding at high speed when it crashed into another vehicle merging from an access road. The driver of the merging vehicle was thrown out.

Witnesses told police there was a front-seat passenger in the high-speed car who left the scene before police arrived.

The cause and manner of death as well as the victim's identity will be released by the Allen County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.