City woman, 22, arrested in Ohio

A 22-year-old Fort Wayne woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a man at the RoadDog Convenience Store gas pumps in Willshire, Ohio.

Valerie E. Hardiek was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor aggravated menacing after she was reported to be walking around with a gun and trying to read customers' credit card numbers for about an hour, a news release from the Van Wert County sheriff's office said.

The reports were made about 10:35 a.m. Monday. One caller reported that she pointed the gun at his back.

Hardiek was arrested and taken to the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

The case remains under investigation, the release stated.

dfilchak@jg.net