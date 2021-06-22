Man surrenders to police after barricading himself in house

A man surrendered to police today after barricading himself inside a home for about an hour, police said.

Fort Wayne police said they were called at 4:40 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the 3600 block of Oliver Street.

A female caller told police her boyfriend had said he was going to shoot officers if they came to the house and that he was sitting on the porch with a loaded weapon.

Prior to their arrival, officers were told the man had gone back into the home and locked the door.

Officers tried to make contact with the man over the phone, but he refused to come out and told them he was armed, police said.

Police brought in the Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams. Shortly after 5:45 p.m., the man exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said they were interviewing the man and the victim and that charges were pending.