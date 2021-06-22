Woman arrested in fatal shooting on Eileen Street

A Fort Wayne woman arrested Monday in Van Wert, Ohio is charged in a fatal shooting Sunday in Fort Wayne.

Valerie R. Hardiek, 22, was arrested in Van Wert after police said she was seen pointing a Glock 43 handgun at several people.

Hardiek was charged today in Allen Superior Court with murder in a fatal shooting reported to police at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Eileen St.

According to court documents, the victim was lying inside a home when an officer asked who shot her.

"Valerie," she told Fort Wayne Sgt. B. Griffin.

The Allen County Coroner will release the the name of the victim who is expected to be the county's 22nd homicide victim this year.

