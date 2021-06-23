Barricaded man surrenders

A man surrendered to police Tuesday after barricading himself inside a home for about an hour, police said.

Fort Wayne police said they were called at 4:40 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the 3600 block of Oliver Street.

A female caller told police her boyfriend had said he was going to shoot officers if they came to the house and that he was sitting on the porch with a loaded weapon.

Before their arrival, officers were told the man had gone back into the home and locked the door.

Officers tried to contact the man by phone, but he refused to come out and told them he was armed, police said.

Police brought in the emergency services and crisis response teams. Shortly after 5:45 p.m., the man exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said they were interviewing the man and the victim and that charges were pending.

19-year-old ID'd in crash on Paulding

The Allen County coroner's office identified a man Tuesday who died in a two-vehicle crash on Paulding Road.

The coroner said Tabryn Leroyce Armour, 19, died at a hospital after the crash about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Paulding Road. Police found Armour had been thrown from a vehicle.

Armour is the 20th traffic fatality this year.