Chase ends in crash; boy hurt

A gun was thrown from the window of a white Jaguar as police chased four men thought to be flashing multiple firearms, court records said.

The pursuit about 9:45 p.m. Monday ended at Fairfield Avenue and Main Street when the Jaguar ran a red light and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox on Main, injuring the driver's 4-year-old son, police said.

Arrested was Alexander Joshua Short, 23, of Tolleson, Arizona. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon with misdemeanor failure to remain at the scene of an accident with bodily injury.

Charges are pending against one other person, and two other passengers were released, according to Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.

The 4-year-old, who police said was not correctly secured in his booster seat, was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The pursuit began when Detective Zachary Eastburn saw the Short's Jaguar cross Main Street on a double yellow line near Fry Street, court documents said. Eastburn turned on his lights and siren on his unmarked vehicle as he noticed the Jaguar's license plates were false and its lights turned off, documents said.

Short reached speeds up to 70 mph on Runnion Avenue, High Street, St. Marys Avenue and Wells Street, court records said, disregarding stop signs and traffic lights until he struck the woman's car as she traveled west on Main at Fairfield Avenue, records said.

After the crash, Short got out of the car and fled with Eastburn chasing him around the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, all while ordering him to stop, records said.

Other police cars arrived, and Short was taken into custody at Berry and Ewing streets, documents said.

In the Jaguar, police found a pistol chambered with a live round and a loaded magazine, court documents said. Police said the gun tossed from the car was also found.

Police learned Short had a felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Arizona. Short told Detective Marc Deshaies he fled Monday night because he was scared and believed he had an active warrant in Arizona.

Short's passengers were not injured.

Short was taken to the Allen County Jail and released after posting $15,000 bond Tuesday.

He has a hearing Friday.

