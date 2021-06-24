Warsaw man thrown from car, badly hurt after crash

One person was badly injured early Wednesday in a Kosciusko County crash.

The sheriff's department was called to Indiana 15 and County Road 900 North just after 5 a.m., the sheriff's department said.

Investigators believe Spencer Stapleton, 23, of Warsaw was driving west on County Road 900 North when he failed to stop at Indiana 15.

Stapleton's car pulled into the path of Nicole Jeffries, 29, of Warsaw who was driving north on Indiana 15, the sheriff's department said.

Jeffries' vehicle collided with Stapleton's car on the driver's side, police said, splitting Stapleton's car in half. Stapleton was thrown from the car about 50 feet.

Stapleton was critically injured, and his passenger, Dusty Deshane, 27, of Warsaw had non-critical injuries, police said, and both were flown to a hospital. Jeffries and her two minor passengers refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Two parked cars at a home at the northwest corner of the intersection were damaged in the crash, police said.