Suspected bank robber in custody

A suspect in a bank robbery last week on West Jefferson Boulevard is being detained in Ohio, police said Thursday.

Bart Brandon Ely, 49, of Ohio City, Ohio, is in life-threatening condition at an Ohio hospital because of self-inflicted injuries, said Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne police public information officer.

Charges are pending against Ely in the robbery, Webb said.

Police said Ely was considered to be armed and dangerous when they sought the public's help last week in finding him.

A man wearing dark clothing entered the Old National Bank, 6430 W. Jefferson Blvd., about 11 a.m. June 17 and passed a note to a teller demanding money, police said.

At the time of the robbery, the man was not armed and walked away in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of cash, police said.