Woman, 82, found stabbed to death

Police are investigating the stabbing death of an 82-year-old woman in a Lake James home.

The Steuben County coroner's office ruled Wilma Ball's death a homicide. She was found about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in a home in the 300 block of Lake James Lane 200 East, the sheriff's department said Thursday.

Police were told she was unresponsive, and officers noticed “unusual and suspicious” circumstances, the sheriff's department said.

Detectives were called and an autopsy was conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Meeks said Thursday that Ball was stabbed. There are no suspects, he said.

The sheriff's department said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Indiana State Police and the Steuben County prosecutor's office are assisting the investigation.

