Lab's match leads to arrest in '19 rape case

The victim said she was alarmed when she saw a man she'd only met once walk into her home at 2:30 in the afternoon. She only knew him as “Pio.”

“This is a nice house. I like it,” said Demarcus I. Morgan, 32, of New Haven, who was charged last week with rape, burglary of a dwelling and sexual battery.

After he told her that, he walked up to her and punched her, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted by Detective Todd Garman. Then he said, “I'm gonna kill you.”

During the encounter on Jan. 21, 2019, the victim said she started to fight back. Morgan pushed her backward toward her bedroom, where she continued to struggle as he punched her in the head. He pushed her onto the floor, pulled off her clothes and had sex with her, court documents said.

She told him “no, no no, this is rape. This is not OK,” and “God, this is rape, make it stop.”

When Morgan got off her, she said “you just raped me,” and he replied “yeah I did, so what?” court documents said.

He then zipped up his pants and walked out of her home.

The victim reported the alleged rape to police and went to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

A few months later, Fort Wayne police were advised that the Indiana State Police lab matched samples taken from the sexual assault kit collected from the victim to Morgan, who had body standards on file, court documents said.

In January, a search warrant for body standards was obtained to collect samples from Morgan. Morgan was also interviewed by police, who said he did not recognize the victim's name or her photo. Morgan denied any involvement with the victim, court documents said.

Morgan was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $22,500 bail. He has a court hearing scheduled for July 7.

