1 dead, 2 hurt in gun attack

One person is dead, and two were in critical condition Monday after a shooting at a Kendallville gas station.

Police are seeking Matthew Rodriguez, 25, as a person of interest in the late Sunday night incident, a Kendallville police news release said.

Police were called to Gallops, 1215 W. North St., just before midnight after someone called 911 to report several people were shot and the shooter had left the scene, the release said.

Emergency crews found two victims in critical condition, and they were taken to area hospitals. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he is driving a red, 2010 Kia Forte with an Indiana license plate of AYW713.

Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information about where he is should call 911.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details will be released after notification of the victim's family and further investigation, the release stated.

