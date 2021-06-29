Abuse alleged against Parkview

The local NAACP has demanded transparency in the handling of an alleged abuse of an 8-year-old boy by a Parkview Behavioral Health staff member.

Shanita Redd, the boy's mother, also demanded justice Monday night during a news conference at the NAACP office on South Calhoun Street.

Redd said her son, Malachi Redd, was taken to Parkview Behavioral by a Crisis Intervention Team officer because of suicidal thoughts. He was admitted April 29. On May 1, Redd went to visit Malachi and saw that he had severe swelling and bruising on his face.

Malachi, who has autism, told Redd he was having a breakdown when a male staff member placed him in a hold. Malachi bit the man on the arm, and the man reacted by slamming Malachi's head into the wall, Redd said.

Redd reported the incident to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Parkview Police Department and the Department of Child Services hotline. She said the hospital police department and DCS reports imply Malachi caused the injuries to himself.

The Allen County prosecutor's office looked into the investigation before deciding not to press charges. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said no criminal activity was found.

“Following a complaint at Parkview Behavioral Health in May, thorough internal and external investigations were conducted. Parkview's internal investigation determined the co-worker involved followed appropriate protocols,” a Parkview statement released Monday said.

Redd said she does not trust the hospital's police department because the allegations are against a Parkview employee. The Fort Wayne Police Department initially directed Redd to follow up with the hospital police department, but Parkview asked city police to do an independent investigation to prevent concerns of bias, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, FWPD's public information officer.

But Redd said she was “very disappointed and disgusted” when she received Prosecutor Karen Richards' letter explaining that charges wouldn't be filed. The letter said the facts and circumstances in the case are insufficient to file charges.

“I guess this is insufficient evidence,” Redd said while holding up close-up photos of her son's face that show bruising and a busted lip.

On May 1, Parkview called Redd to request permission to sedate Malachi due to his behavior. Redd said she had seen information online about bad interactions between the sedative and some of Malachi's medications, which led her to deny the request.

The staff member then told Redd that Malachi would need to be placed in a seclusion room. Malachi was still in the seclusion room when Redd showed up at Parkview Behavioral a couple of hours later for visitation.

Redd said Malachi was lying on the floor in the dark, and he wouldn't respond to her until she identified herself as his mom. When Malachi looked at Redd, she saw the injuries to his face.

The present staff member said they were unaware Malachi had been injured, she said. Redd demanded first aid kit items, such as bandages, ice and antibacterial ointment, so she could care for the injuries. When she had a hard time getting him to sit up, Malachi said he felt like he was dying, Redd said.

A supervisor told Redd that the man whom Malachi said hurt him wouldn't be around the boy anymore. Redd said she showed up early the next morning, and the man was in the unit's common area, and Malachi had to “sit there and see his abuser.”

“I felt like sick to my stomach like I wanted to jump over the desk when I saw him. But I didn't want to give them the satisfaction of seeing me act a fool like I wanted to, but I just said, 'Give me the paperwork. I'm pulling him out of here,'” Redd said.

Since he came home May 2, Malachi has had some issues he didn't have before, such as incontinence during the day and while he sleeps. Although he isn't affectionate with everyone, Malachi is normally attached to his mom, and Redd said he wouldn't hug anyone for about a month.

Redd said she has talked to other parents who say they have had similar issues at Parkview. She wants to hold the people involved accountable.

Larry Gist, local NAACP chapter president, said no one from Parkview has reached out to the family since the incident to check on Malachi or the family.

“Shame on Parkview,” he said during the news conference.

Gist asked that anyone with experiences like the Redds' contact NAACP Branch 3049 at 260-515-1140 or by email at 3049fwnaacp@gmail.com.

dfilchak@jg.net