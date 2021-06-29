Basement fire on Fairfield Avenue

Two people got out of a Fairfield Avenue home where a fire started in the basement Tuesday night, the fire department said.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 5125 Fairfield Avenue at 6:55 p.m.

Crews saw smoke coming from the 1 1/2-story home and found the fire in the basement. The department said it took about 10 minutes to control the blaze, which caused moderate fire and smoke damage and minor water damage.

No one was injured, the department said.