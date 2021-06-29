Cass St. killer gets 62-year term

A 24-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 62 years for the murder of a 33-year-old woman in November 2018 at her Cass Street home.

Cordell D. Patterson Jr., of Jackson, Mississippi, was charged with murder and felony robbery after Laura Larkin's death. A jury found him guilty on both charges in April, but Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent vacated the robbery charge during the sentencing hearing.

Patterson met Larkin the day before her death at The Pantry, a bar on North Wells Street, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Patterson became frustrated when Larkin wouldn't turn over her car and wallet after the two had sex at her home. He then strangled her, prosecutors said during the trial. Afterward, Patterson stole the car and ditched it on the city's south side.

Patterson fled to his mother's house in Jackson a few days after he found out Larkin had died, court documents said.

Zent sentenced Patterson to 62 years with the Indiana Department of Correction. Patterson was given 933 days of credit for time already spent in jail. Zent also ordered Patterson to pay $12,707.49 to Kenneth Johnson, the victim's father. Larkin's twin daughters were 9 years old when she was murdered.

Patterson's right to appeal the conviction was explained to him during the hearing. He was found indigent and is entitled to appeal at the public's expense.

