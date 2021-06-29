Video of area where woman died requested

The Steuben County sheriff's office on Monday appealed for the public's help in the death of an 82-year-old found in her Lake James home.

Detectives are asking neighbors of Wilma Ball, 395 Lane 200 E., for any surveillance video taken around that address and the surrounding area that has not already been given to police. The video should be from 5:30 p.m. June 22 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, a news release said.

James was found in her home about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department said last week. Police were told she was unresponsive, and officers noticed “unusual and suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with additional video or information about suspicious activity, or people in the area during that time, is asked to call the sheriff's department at 260-668-1000, ext. 5000.

The sheriff's department also has a recently released app through which users can directly submit information, according to Monday's news release.

“Our app has been in development for several months and was just recently released. It was already in development and production prior to this latest homicide and not in response to it although, we do hope it will be a benefit to our investigation,” Mike Meeks, chief deputy sheriff, said in an email reply.

The last homicide in Steuben County was in March 2016 and was resolved with a guilty plea by the defendant, Meeks said.

The app works on smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. Those with the app can also use it to subscribe to receive various notifications from the sheriff's department.

