Man charged in shooting at barbecue

Hostile words at a backyard barbecue led to a shooting that left a man with a “protracted loss of his right arm” and a bullet fragment lodged in his spine, court records said.

Dary Jones Jr., 30, of the 3000 block of South Monroe Street, was charged Friday with aggravated battery where the defendant knowingly inflicts injury that creates a substantial risk of death; battery by means of a deadly weapon; and using a firearm in the commission of a crime where serious bodily injury or death results.

During the June 15 barbecue, Jones had been showing off his black assault rifle before the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

After the victim and Jones got into their argument, the victim's girlfriend tried to get him away from Jones. Jones got out his black High Point model 1095 .40 caliber rifle and was threatening the victim with it, court records said.

“I'll (expletive) fight you, but put the gun away,” the victim told Jones. The victim then got into the passenger side of a car while his girlfriend tried to drive away, court records said.

Another witness told them not to go, reaching into the car and breaking off the shifter knob. When the girlfriend tried to leave, she couldn't put the car in reverse, court documents said.

That was apparently when Jones shot through the passenger side front window. The girlfriend used a white towel to apply pressure to the victim's wound and called 911, court documents said.

The bullet went through the victim's right forearm, hitting him in the right side of his neck, and he is unable to move his arm, court records said.

Jones went inside the house with his rifle, where another witness saw him go down into the basement and come back up without the weapon.

Fort Wayne police arrived to clear the house but weren't able to get access to the basement. A SWAT team was called and was unable to find Jones but did find the assault rifle, according to court documents.

Jones fled the scene, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

