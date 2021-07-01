Monroeville woman, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash

A Monroeville woman died late Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Monroeville, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday.

Christina M. Plumley, 42, died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries in the 10:30 p.m. crash on McArdle Road, the coroner's office said.

Plumley's death is the 20th in motor vehicle crashes in the county so far this year. The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.

City man arrested after stabbing

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the 2000 block of Carterton Drive on the city's southeast side.

Ha Se Din is accused of stabbing the man about 3 p.m. Tuesday. After overcoming a language barrier, Fort Wayne police found him in the area and arrested him, police said Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Din was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

2 escape unhurt from Fairfield fire

Two people got out of a Fairfield Avenue home where a fire started in the basement, the fire department said.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 5125 Fairfield Ave. at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews saw smoke coming from the 1 1/2-story home and found the fire in the basement. The blaze caused moderate fire and smoke damage and minor water damage.