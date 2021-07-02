Fort Wayne/Allen County

Community Harvest names CEO

Carmen Cumberland is the new president and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank.

Cumberland has served for more than 20 years at the food bank, starting as director of finance and human resources, before stepping into the role of interim executive director in 2015. In January 2016, Carmen took the role of executive president in a leadership team with CEO John Wolf, who retired Wednesday.

“The Board is pleased to share that Carmen has accepted a new role as President and CEO,” said Donna Van Vlerah, board chair. “Her passion for eliminating food insecurity in our local communities will continue to be a blessing for northeast Indiana.

“Carmen's background and experience will serve Community Harvest Food Bank and allow it to grow for many years to come.”

Indiana's COVID death toll rises by 5

The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that 249 additional residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing and five have died.

That brings to 754,317 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,431 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 15 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,978 cases. No new deaths were added Thursday to the county's 693 deaths.

– Journal Gazette