Information sought on emaciated dog

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control officials are asking the public for information about the person responsible for a severely malnourished dog found abandoned.

The dog was found by a passerby Thursday along an access road near the former Target building in the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard near Lafayette Street. The male dog appears to be a beagle or Brittany mix breed and is about 1 year old, Animal Care & Control said.

At the time he was found, the dog was not able to walk due to his condition.

After an examination, the medical team at the shelter does not believe the dog was able to travel to this location by himself. After further investigation, officials believe the dog was kept in a crate or small enclosed area found in the area.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is asking anyone with information about this dog or his owners to contact the shelter at 260-427-1244, option 1.

The dog is currently being cared for by medical staff at the shelter.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control officials said it is an open access shelter and will never turn away an animal. Anyone struggling to care for their animal can contact the shelter for assistance.