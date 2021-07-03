Scene of fatal crash called a nightmare

Eve Scarpa once saw her day care and home on East Paulding Drive as a happy place filled with children.

After a fatal car crash Thursday morning, it is now the place where she and her loved ones have cleaned up human remains.

“To me,” she said, “it's a nightmare.”

Three Fort Wayne men – Sor No Bit, 25; Sai Po Lar, 28; and Ah Tone, 28 – died in a crash in the 200 block of East Paulding Drive about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the Allen County Coroner's Office said in a news release.

The driver, whom the Fort Wayne Police Department has not yet identified, fled police who responded to a disturbance.

The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole and a tree, ejecting the men.

Scarpa, who owns Ms. Eve's Daycare and lives in the home next door, said a mess was left behind. She'd like the city to help with the cleanup, including repairing damage to her house and yard.

When family, friends and neighbors came to help clean up the plants and bushes that were torn from the yards, they found human remains and blood on the day care's porch, Scarpa said.

Even after their efforts, remains were still left in the day care's front yard on Friday.

“They haven't cleaned it. They don't care,” Scarpa said of law enforcement officials.

The front wall of her house is also visibly damaged, and Scarpa pointed out a window that was cracked by the crash.

Scarpa has found other items from the crash on her property as well, including a jacket and a cellphone, which she has offered to the families. Groups of the crash victims' loved ones looked over the area Friday as well.

When a woman in traditional Burmese clothing approached the day care's driveway Friday, Scarpa quickly walked over and hugged her. The woman identified herself as the mother of one of the victims. The women held each other as they cried.

Scarpa has adopted eight sons and two daughters over the years, and she's made caring for children her life. She's been fearful of the traffic on Paulding Road since she moved there about eight years ago.

“But nothing like this,” she said. “I feel I'm not safe anymore.”

