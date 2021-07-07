Bicyclist critical after hit by truck

A bicyclist was in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a Steuben County dump truck in Angola, police said.

Susan Stroh, 67, of Angola was bicycling east on Wendell Jacob Avenue about 12:45 p.m. when she was hit by the truck behind her, according to an Angola Police Department news release.

She was taken to Cameron Hospital, where the Samaritan Helicopter was requested to fly her to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She suffered a head injury and broken bones, police said.

Police identified the truck driver as Jared Perkins, 43, of Michigan.

The vehicle is owned by the Steuben County Highway Department.

Neither alcohol nor drugs was suspected in the crash Tuesday, police said, noting the investigation is continuing.

Driver, 91, suffers medical event, dies

A 91-year-old man died Monday night in Kosciusko County after suffering a medical event and crashing his vehicle into a home, authorities said.

Police were called at 7 p.m. after James S. Gall of Leesburg drove off County Road 400 East. His Cadillac Fleetwood struck a fence and came to rest against the south side of an unoccupied home, causing structural damage.

Gall was pronounced dead at a Warsaw hospital. County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said Gall suffered a medical event.