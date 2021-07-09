Angola cyclist struck by dump truck dies

An Angola cyclist died because of injuries she suffered in a collision with a dump truck, Angola police said Thursday.

Investigators believe Susan Stroh, 67, was riding east on Wendell Jacob Avenue (Steuben County Road 200 North) near Glendarin Way about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in front of an eastbound county highway department dump truck, which struck her from behind.

Stroh was critically injured and taken to Cameron Hospital, then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, with a head injury and broken bones, police said.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected in the crash, they said.

Authorities said their investigation will continue, and a report will be filed with the Steuben County prosecutor for review.