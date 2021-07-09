Man charged, held in shooting at O'Sullivan's

A 27-year-old man is accused of firing at least seven shots into O'Sullivan's Italian Pub after becoming angry when he was kicked out.

Vincent J. Weaver, 27, no address given, was charged Thursday with criminal recklessness where defendant shoots into a building, carrying a handgun without a license and felony marijuana possession.

About 1:30 a.m. July 2, Weaver got into a fight with a man in the rear area and was booted out of the pub in the 1800 block of West Main Street, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Marc Deshaies of the Fort Wayne Police Department's gang and violent crimes unit.

About 150 to 180 people were inside O'Sullivan's when Weaver shot at the building and bullets were found inside along with bullet holes through the west wall. Video from the business shows dust and debris as bullets enter through the walls, documents said.

Video shows Weaver being kicked out of the bar and trying to re-enter. He is seen clutching his waistline as he runs away.

Then the video shows part of a red Mustang going in front of the bar and turning north on Runnion Avenue, where shots are fired into the business, court records said.

As O'Sullivan's staff told several responding officers of the situation, a witness told police he watched Weaver be removed from the bar and get into the passenger side of the Mustang, making threats to shoot up the business, court documents said. This witness said the car went west along the front of the bar before turning north on Runnion where the shots were fired.

Another witness said she saw Weaver leave the bar and go across the street and retrieve what she believed to be a handgun, court documents said. Weaver got into the passenger side of the parked Mustang and then she saw Weaver stick the gun out the window. She said she saw “fire” come from the weapon as she heard the gunshots, court documents said.

Police searched Weaver's records and found he had a prior felony conviction in Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey for receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a handgun in July 2018.

In Allen County, Weaver had felony convictions in August 2014 for marijuana possession and escape. The Indiana Department of Correction indicates he was discharged on the marijuana possession from an Indiana prison in December 2016.

Gang unit detectives arrested Weaver at 2 a.m. Thursday as he left the Sirens Strip Club in the 1500 block of Production Road, court documents said.

Weaver was sitting alone in a tan Buick Rendezvous with two small plastic bags of marijuana on his lap, court documents said. A .45-caliber handgun was seen on the passenger side floor with a 10-round loaded magazine next to it.

Another magazine with eight rounds was found in the center console, as well as three more small bags of marijuana, court documents said.

Weaver was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $67,500 bail.

