Police warn of local scam

Fort Wayne police are warning residents about a possible Water Department scam.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer, said in a statement there have been a few incidents last weekend in which elderly individuals were targeted by people claiming to be from the department.

These individuals try to enter homes to go through belongings looking for objects of value.

The statement said actual Water Department employees will have a marked shirt, a picture work ID, and drive a marked vehicle. If there are any questions about the authenticity of the employees, police recommend calling the helpline at 260-427-1234.